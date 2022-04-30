Recap: Tolton downs Kirksville

Tolton slipped past Kirksville 1-0 Saturday at Camdenton.
Tolton (10-1) will play Ozark at Camdenton at 2 p.m today.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
CLAYTON — It is called Donuts for Donuts.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff and Belleville East were fit to be tied Friday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Parkway West junior midfielder Julia Liguore took her initiation in stride.
Taliah Liggins had two goals (including the game winner) to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley to a 3-1 win over visiting McCluer Thursday.
