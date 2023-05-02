London Looby had two goals to lead Triad to a 6-0 win over visiting Civic Memorial Tuesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Triad included Emma Correale (one goal, one assist), Alina Ayran (one goal), Caty Burton (one goal), Taylor Self (one goal) and Torie Wongler (two assists). Tavey Duncan saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.

Triad (10-7) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. Civic Memorial (13-6) will play at Mascoutah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.