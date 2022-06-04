Recap: Triad downs Lisle Benet Academy

Gina Catanzaro scored the only goal to lead Triad in a 1-0 victory over visiting Lisle Benet Academy Saturday at North Central College.
Reagan Chigas saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.
