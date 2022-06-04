 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Triad downs Lisle Benet Academy

  • 0

Gina Catanzaro scored the only goal to lead Triad in a 1-0 victory over visiting Lisle Benet Academy Saturday at North Central College.

Reagan Chigas saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News