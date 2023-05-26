Triad defeated visiting Waterloo on penalty kicks Friday at Mascoutah. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Recap: Triad downs Waterloo
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Panthers advanced into the Class 3A sectional final.
Theresa Kaiser did not have any stern words for her Ursuline Academy soccer team after the Bears fell behind early Saturday afternoon.
The Midgets fall one victory short of a Class 1A state semifinal berth.
The Markers advanced to play at Jackson in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
LADUE — Sammi Bergjans doesn't really care for penalty kicks.