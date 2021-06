Laney Harshany scored the only goal to lead Triad in a 1-0 win over Arlington Heights St. Viator Friday at Palatine Fremd.

Grace Cawvey saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.

Triad (23-0) will play Joliet Catholic at Hoffman Estates on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Arlington Heights St. Viator (0-1) plays Chicago St. Ignatius at Palatine Fremd on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.