Gabbie Wood had a hat trick to lead Triad to a 4-0 win over Civic Memorial Thursday at Civic Memorial. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Taylor Self also contributed for Triad with a goal. Tavey Duncan saved all eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Triad.

Triad (4-5) plays at home against Metea Valley on Saturday at noon. Civic Memorial (7-3) plays Alton Marquette at Gordon Moore Park on Monday at 6 p.m.