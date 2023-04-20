Triad got a hat trick and two assists from Caty Burton and a hat trick from Gabbie Wood in a 11-0 win over visiting Highland Thursday.

Other players tallying for Triad were Alina Ayran (two goals), London Looby (one goal, one assist), Abigail Schaft (one goal, one assist), Ella George (one goal) and Maddie Hunt (three assists). Triad keeper Tavey Duncan earned the win.

Triad (6-6) plays at home against Edwardsville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Highland (4-7) will host Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.