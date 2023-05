Abigail Schaft had two goals and an assist to lead Triad to a 10-0 victory over Jerseyville Wednesday at Jerseyville.

Also contributing offensively for Triad were Alina Ayran (two goals), Ella George (two goals), Torie Wongler (two goals), Jackie Barkus (one goal), Hannah Sparks (one goal), Maddie Hunt (two assists) and Karen Speer (two assists). Tavey Duncan picked up the win in goal for Triad.

Triad (11-7) plays at home against Collinsville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Jerseyville (7-11) plays at home against Jacksonville, Illinois on Monday at 4:30 p.m.