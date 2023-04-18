Triad got a hat trick from London Looby and two goals and an assist from Taylor Self in a 12-0 victory over visiting Jerseyville Tuesday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Triad were Caty Burton (two goals), Ella George (one goal, two assists), Jackie Barkus (one goal, one assist), Maddie Hunt (one goal), Sophia Bohnak (one goal), Gabbie Wood (one goal) and Abigail Schaft (two assists). Tavey Duncan was credited with the victory in goal for Triad.