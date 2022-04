Maliyah Minor had a hat trick to lead Union to a 4-0 win over visiting Washington Friday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Sophia Helling also contributed for Union with a goal. Union goalie Sydney Ransom stopped all seven shots she faced to pick up the win.

Union (12-1) will host Webster Groves on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Washington (7-8) plays at home against Sullivan on Monday at 5 p.m.