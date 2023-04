Mya Minor had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Union to a 6-0 win over Sullivan Tuesday at Sullivan.

Other players with numbers for Union were Raegan Brueggemann (one goal, one assist), Sophia Helling (one goal), Addison Williford (one goal) and Josselyn Smith (two assists). Union keeper Ali Thwing stopped all five shots she faced to pick up the win.