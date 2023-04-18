Amorie Warren had a hat trick to lead University City to a 4-2 victory over visiting McCluer North Tuesday.

Other players with numbers for University City included Isabelle Braeske (one goal) and Delilah Huck (two assists). University City goalie Gabriella Carvajal earned the victory. Contributing points for McCluer North were A'nya Bernard and Abby Hoffman each with a goal.

University City (5-6) goes on the road to play Hazelwood West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. McCluer North (0-5) will host Affton on Thursday at 4 p.m.