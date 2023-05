Reilley Farrar had two goals to lead University City to a 2-1 win over visiting McCluer North Monday at Ritenour.

University City keeper Gabriella Carvajal stopped five of six shots she faced to pick up the win. Abby Hoffman scored for McCluer North.

University City (7-9) plays Hazelwood West at Ritenour on Tuesday at 4 p.m. McCluer North (3-9) plays Hazelwood West at Ritenour on Wednesday at 4 p.m.