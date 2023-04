MaryClaire Imig had four goals to lead Ursuline to a 8-1 victory over Villa Duchesne Wednesday at Villa Duchesne.

Also contributing offensively for Ursuline were Molly Moissis (one goal, two assists), Julia Lammert (one goal, one assist), Catherine Schneiderhahn (one goal) and Sydney Yorty (one goal). Izzy Miller scored the goal for Villa Duchesne.

Ursuline (6-5) plays Timberland at St. Dominic on Monday at 4 p.m. Villa Duchesne (2-6) plays at Whitfield on Friday at 4:15 p.m.