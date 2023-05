Ursuline trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 4-2 victory over visiting Cor Jesu Tuesday.

Contributing points for Ursuline were Molly Moissis (two goals), Ava Balee (one goal) and Natalie Druger (one goal). Key offensive players for Cor Jesu were Ana DiMaria and Annabelle Liebrock each with a goal.

Ursuline (10-5) will play at Nerinx Hall on Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. Cor Jesu (5-8) hosts Parkway South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.