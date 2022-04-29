 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Valley Park beats Hazelwood West

Jenna Prosser had four goals to lead Valley Park to a 4-0 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Friday at Orchard Farm.

Valley Park (9-3) hosts Maplewood-RH on Monday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood West (6-9) will be away at Alton on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

