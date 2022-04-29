Recap: Valley Park beats Hazelwood West

Jenna Prosser had four goals to lead Valley Park to a 4-0 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Friday at Orchard Farm.
Valley Park (9-3) hosts Maplewood-RH on Monday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood West (6-9) will be away at Alton on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Jenna Prosser had four goals to lead Valley Park to a 4-0 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Friday at Orchard Farm.
Valley Park (9-3) hosts Maplewood-RH on Monday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood West (6-9) will be away at Alton on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
CLAYTON — It is called Donuts for Donuts.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff and Belleville East were fit to be tied Friday.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Parkway West junior midfielder Julia Liguore took her initiation in stride.
O'FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon’s girls soccer team took a major step toward another Southwestern Conference championship Tuesday night.
Parkway North ripped Affton 9-1 Monday at Affton.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.