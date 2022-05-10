 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Valley Park topples Brentwood

Valley Park topped visiting Brentwood 4-0 Tuesday.

Valley Park (12-4) plays at Whitfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Brentwood (2-12) goes on the road to play DuBourg on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

