Heidi Fesler had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 6-1 victory over visiting St. Louis Patriots Monday.

Villa Duchesne also got points from Olivia Decker, Georgia Leary and Izzy Miller each with a goal and an assist. Villa Duchesne keeper Grace Benac earned the win. Rebecca Rheinheimer scored for St. Louis Patriots.

Villa Duchesne (1-1) plays at home against MICDS on Wednesday at 4 p.m. St. Louis Patriots (5-3) will play Saxony Lutheran at BMAC on Tuesday at 5 p.m.