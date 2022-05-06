Recap: Visitation slips past MICDS

Visitation slipped past visiting MICDS 1-0 Friday.
Visitation (10-8) will play Ladue at Ladue West Campus on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. MICDS (8-6) plays at Principia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
AFFTON — Sofi Maloney had never received such a pep talk.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
