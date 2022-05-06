 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Visitation slips past MICDS

Visitation slipped past visiting MICDS 1-0 Friday.

Visitation (10-8) will play Ladue at Ladue West Campus on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. MICDS (8-6) plays at Principia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

