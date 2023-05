Behind shutout goalkeeping by Nora Mendoza, who made 14 saves, Washington defeated Sullivan 4-0 Monday at Sullivan.

Leading the way offensively for Washington were Karisa Latcher (two goals), Addison Vodnansky (one goal, two assists), Sammy Williams (one goal) and Avery Lanemann (two assists).

Washington (8-9) will be away at Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Sullivan (13-6) plays at home against Dixon on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m.