Cambell Watters had two goals and an assist to lead Waterloo to a 7-0 win over visiting Jerseyville Thursday.

Other players tallying for Waterloo were Megan Jung (one goal, one assist), Rachel Bradley (one goal), Hailey Nold (one goal), Larkin Nottmeier (one goal), Chloe Wagenknecht (one goal) and Lilly Prather (two assists). Lexi Stephens was credited with the victory in goal for Waterloo.

Waterloo (5-0) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Monday at 6 p.m. Jerseyville (5-2) will host Beardstown on Friday at 4:30 p.m.