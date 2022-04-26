 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Waterloo breezes by Jerseyville

  • 0

Payton Richter had a hat trick to lead Waterloo to a 8-0 victory over Jerseyville Tuesday at Jerseyville. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also adding offensive numbers for Waterloo were Karley Kinzinger (one goal, one assist), Megan O'Donnell (one goal, one assist), Cambell Watters (one goal, one assist), Rachel Bradley (one goal), Chloe Wagenknecht (one goal) and Megan Jung (two assists). Lexi Stephens picked up the win in goal for Waterloo.

Waterloo (12-3) will host Triad on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Jerseyville (4-12) plays Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:15 a.m.

Tags

