Waterloo trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Civic Memorial Tuesday.

Key offensive contributors for Waterloo were Liv Colson and Rachel Bradley each with a goal. Waterloo keeper Lexi Stephens earned the win. Abrianna Garrett scored the goal for Civic Memorial.

Waterloo (4-0) hosts Jerseyville on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Civic Memorial (4-2) will host Highland on Thursday at 5 p.m.