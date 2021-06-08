 Skip to main content
Recap: Waterloo defeats Mascoutah
Recap: Waterloo defeats Mascoutah

Sophie Colson scored from Karley Kinzinger in double overtime to lift Waterloo to a 1-0 victory over visiting Mascoutah Tuesday at Columbia.

Waterloo keeper Lexi Stephens stopped all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Waterloo (13-6) plays at Triad on Friday at 6 p.m.

