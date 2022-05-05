Recap: Waterloo rips Highland

Waterloo got a hat trick from Payton Richter and a goal and three assists from Megan Jung in a 9-1 win over Highland Thursday at Highland.

Other players tallying for Waterloo were Sophie Colson (one goal, one assist), Kendall Hickman (one goal, one assist), Teagan Nodorft (one goal, one assist), Ellie Schwehr (one goal) and Rachel Bradley (one goal). Lexi Stephens saved four of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Waterloo. Katie Augustin scored for Highland.