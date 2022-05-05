 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Waterloo rips Highland

  • 0

Waterloo got a hat trick from Payton Richter and a goal and three assists from Megan Jung in a 9-1 win over Highland Thursday at Highland.

Other players tallying for Waterloo were Sophie Colson (one goal, one assist), Kendall Hickman (one goal, one assist), Teagan Nodorft (one goal, one assist), Ellie Schwehr (one goal) and Rachel Bradley (one goal). Lexi Stephens saved four of five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Waterloo. Katie Augustin scored for Highland.

Waterloo (16-3) plays at home against O'Fallon on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Highland (3-17) will be away at Alton on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News