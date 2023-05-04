Waterloo got two goals and two assists from Liv Colson and a goal and three assists from Megan Young in a 10-0 win over visiting Highland Thursday.

Other key offensive contributors for Waterloo included Megan Jung (one goal, one assist), Rachel Bradley (one goal, one assist), Josie Briggs (one goal), Norah Gum (one goal), Teagan Nodorft (one goal), Grace Pohl (one goal), Cambell Watters (one goal) and Chloe Wagenknecht (two assists). Waterloo goalie Lexi Stephens earned the victory.

Waterloo (12-4) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Highland (6-11) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern on Friday at 5 p.m.