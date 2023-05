Ella Esson scored the only goal to lead Webster Groves in a 1-0 win over visiting Lafayette Wednesday at Webster Groves.

Emma Storck was credited with the victory in goal for Webster Groves.

Webster Groves (12-5) goes on the road to play Ladue on Monday at 7 p.m. Lafayette (14-3) will host Waynesville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.