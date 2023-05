Alyssa Edwards had two goals to lead Westminster to a 5-1 victory over visiting Lutheran South Tuesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing for Westminster were Ashlyn Lane (one goal, one assist), Lauren Sowers (one goal), Zoe Williams (one goal) and Lydia Bailey (two assists). Emma Ballew was credited with the victory in goal for Westminster. Allison Pfister scored for Lutheran South.