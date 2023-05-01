Zoe Williams had two goals and an assist to lead Westminster to a 5-0 win over Parkway North Monday at Parkway North.

Westminster also got offensive contributions from Alyssa Edwards (two goals), Norah Yost (one goal) and Lydia Bailey (three assists). Dayton Hays saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster.

Westminster (7-5) will be away at Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway North (9-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.