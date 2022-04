Recap: Westminster upends Principia

Westminster got offensive contributions from Madison Moeller (two goals, one assist), Gabrielle Willette (two goals, one assist), Ava Gibeaut (one goal, three assists), Carolann Muschick (one goal, one assist), Bella Gibeaut (one goal), Ashlyn Lane (one goal), Ella Ortbals (one goal) and Lauren Sowers (two assists). Bea Fogerty scored for Principia.