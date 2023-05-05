Mia Devrouax had two goals and an assist to lead Whitfield to a 3-2 win over visiting Orchard Farm Friday.

Ella Rogan also contributed for Whitfield with the game winning goal and an assist. Taylor Gardner saved 13 of 15 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Whitfield. Leading the way offensively for Orchard Farm were Olivia Goeke and Devon Sharp each with a goal.