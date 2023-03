Whitfield got four goals (including the game winner) from Mia Devrouax and two goals and an assist from Perry Rogan in a 6-1 win over visiting Clayton Thursday.

Ella Rogan also contributed for Whitfield with three assists. Whitfield keeper Taylor Gardner earned the win. Lucy Melander scored for Clayton.

Whitfield (1-0) travels to Brentwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Clayton (0-2) will play Pattonville at Gay Field on Friday at 5:45 p.m.