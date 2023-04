Mia Devrouax had four goals to lead Whitfield to a 5-0 win over visiting Lutheran St. Charles Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Whitfield were Riley Zotos (one goal) and Perry Rogan (two assists). Taylor Gardner saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Whitfield.

Whitfield (4-1) plays at home against Lutheran South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3) plays at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6 p.m.