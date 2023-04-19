Mia Devrouax had a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Whitfield to a 6-1 win over visiting Lutheran South Wednesday.

Also contributing for Whitfield were Ella Rogan (one goal, two assists), Perry Rogan (one goal, one assist) and Mackenzie Harris (one goal). Whitfield goalie Taylor Gardner stopped 12 of 13 shots she faced to pick up the win. Riley Portell scored the goal for Lutheran South.