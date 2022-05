Whitfield got a hat trick and three assists from Ella Rogan and a hat trick from Mia Devrouax in a 8-0 win over visiting Principia Friday. Rogan was credited with the game winning goal.

Whitfield also got points from Taylor Gardner (one goal, two assists), Zoe Zotos (one goal) and Ava Duel (two assists). Ellior Rose saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Whitfield.

Whitfield (6-6) visits Affton on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Principia (4-8) hosts MICDS on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.