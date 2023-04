Windsor (Imperial) defeated St. Vincent on penalty kicks Monday at St. Vincent. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.

Windsor (Imperial) got offensive contributions from Peyton Broderick and Maci Mayfield each with a goal. Riley Fendler saved 13 of 15 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Windsor (Imperial).

Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) plays at home against Metro on Wednesday at 5 p.m. St. Vincent (4-2) hosts Festus on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.