Peyton Broderick had two goals to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 4-2 victory over visiting Mehlville Wednesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing offensively for Windsor (Imperial) were Lillie Coleman (one goal), Taylor Kolinski (one goal) and Maddy Follmer (two assists). Windsor (Imperial) goalie Riley Fendler stopped seven of nine shots she faced to pick up the win. Contributing for Mehlville were Lucy Ledbetter and Irelynn Stover each with a goal.