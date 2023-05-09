Recap: Windsor (Imperial) ties Festus StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 9, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Festus played visiting Windsor (Imperial) to a 0-0 tie Tuesday.Windsor (Imperial) (13-7) will play at Seckman on Thursday at 6 p.m. Festus (11-6) will host St. Pius X on Thursday at 5 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 05-09-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nerinx Hall comes up big on 'Mil Day' with shutout of Visitation Longtime Markers athletics director Nancy Milward has field named in her honor as she heads into retirement. Nerinx Hall posts 13th shutout of season in victory at O'Fallon O’FALLON, Ill. — Two of the area’s top girls soccer teams squared off Friday at O’Fallon High. Becklenberg, Levy come up big to help Parkway Central knock off Ladue CREVE COEUR — Zoey Becklenberg was lost. Freeburg earns landmark win over Columbia to claim first conference title Freeburg built a two-goal lead, withstood Columbia's comeback, then won the Cahokia crown in PKs. St. Joseph's bounces back from first loss with win over previously unbeaten O'Fallon FRONTENAC — Quinn Conroy knew what had to be done.