Maddy Follmer had a hat trick (including the game winner) to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 8-0 victory over De Soto Tuesday at De Soto.

Also contributing for Windsor (Imperial) were Taylor Kolinski (two goals), Elise Mayfield (one goal, one assist), Peyton Broderick (one goal), Alexis Cox (one goal) and Lillie Coleman (two assists). Riley Fendler picked up the win in goal for Windsor (Imperial).