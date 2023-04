Winfield downed visiting O'Fallon Christian on penalty kicks Monday. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.

Bailey Wisniewski led the way for Winfield with a goal. Caidyn Pund saved eight of nine shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Winfield.

Winfield (2-5) plays at home against Warrenton on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-5) will host DuBourg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.