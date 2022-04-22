 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Wright City upends Hazelwood East

  • 0

Wright City ripped visiting Hazelwood East 7-0 Friday.

Wright City (8-2) plays at home against Winfield on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (2-5) hosts Hazelwood Central on Monday at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News