Renwick, Montana turn defense into offense to propel Seckman past Northwest Cedar Hill

OAKVILLE — Abbi Renwick and Payton Montana are defenders by trade, tasked with preventing troublesome shots from reaching Seckman freshman keeper Caleigh Meeks.

But on Saturday, the ‘D’ next to their names stood for dangerous.

Renwick scored the game-winning goal and Montana headed home the match-clinching tally as Seckman defeated Northwest Cedar Hill 4-0 in a Class 4 District 1 quarterfinal at Oakville High.

Seckman (12-7) advanced to face top-seeded Oakville (11-6-1) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal. Lindbergh (15-8) will take on Jackson (15-3) in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Cedar Hill (12-11) lost to Seckman earlier this season in a game in which the Jaguars controlled the middle of the field.

On Saturday, the Lions clogged the center of the field with four players and forced Seckman wide, where defenders Brooke Campbell, Grace Lauman and Abby Rauscher eliminated chances and held the Jaguars without a shot on cage in the first 30 minutes of action.

“They were doing a good job of trying to take away our center," Seckman coach Tim Bookstaver said. "We had a lot of possession, we were in their end a lot, but we couldn’t get anything too clean. Credit to them for keeping us on the edges."

Bookstaver watched the two overtimes played between Lindbergh and Fox before the Jaguars took the field and pointed out to his team how far the Lindbergh goalkeeper advanced up the field when the ball was in the offensive end.

“She was coming out to the 30 (yard line) and when Fox would look for the over-the-top ball, the goalie was already there,” Bookstaver said.

That pregame conversation may have contributed to Seckman’s first goal.

Meeks scooped up a dangerous free kick attempt among the feet of two Northwest players and hurled a pass up the right sideline when Renwick ran on to it.

“I was able to run by, make a couple moves inside and get to the middle,” Renwick said.

Crossing midfield, she noticed that Northwest goalie Grace Elmer was far from her goal line. She laced a 30-yard right-footed blast that skipped past Elmer and proceeded into the net.

“That was pretty clever,” Bookstaver said. “She had her head up, realized the keeper was up off her line and just tried it.”

The goal occurred just three minutes before halftime and provided a sigh of relief for Seckman. Not only did the Jaguars score first, but the Northwest defensive game plan of clogging the middle and sprinting out to the sidelines required heavy exertion on a warm, humid day.

“The heat and the work rate that was required to execute our game plan of packing the middle and still getting out wide was a problem, and we had to change our formation,” Northwest coach David Willis said.

Northwest was more dangerous offensively in its new formation, but so was Seckman.

Early in the second half, a beautiful 50-yard free kick by Lauman was flicked further by the head of Rauscher, but Meeks corralled it to make her best save of the game.

Seckman immediately countered and found sophomore Elizabeth Kundert with space to maneuver. She made a move on her defender and chipped a shot over Eimer and into the top quadrant of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

“I took a touch with my right foot, and then clipped it back post,” said Kundert, who scored her team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Midway through the second half, Montana, who had been stellar in denying scoring chances from her center-defense position, decided to cash in on her own. Positioning herself in the center of a corner kick formation, she outjumped everyone and headed in the third Seckman goal.

“I knew it was 2-0, a very dangerous score, and if they get one, they get the momentum, so I just went for it,” Montana said.

And despite their major impact on offense, Montana and Renwick continued to excel on defense, helping Meeks earn her seventh shutout. They pride themselves on ensuring that their freshman goalie feels supported, especially during the pressure of the playoffs.

“Playing in the center, I make sure everyone is marked up and organized in the back, and I like to make sure (Meeks) is verbal. I like it when she talks.”

Renwick added, “We like to keep Caleigh safe.”