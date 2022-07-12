Restovich, St. Louis Scott Gallagher take a hit but finish on top in ECNL under-16 championship

Grace Restovich didn’t mind taking a hit under the circumstances.

Restovich crumbled to the turf on a hard tackle in the box Monday, a play that spawned a memorable moment for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Navy under-16 girls soccer team.

A red card was issued and Alex Pfeiffer banged in the ensuing penalty kick to provide a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids that gave SLSG the Elite Clubs National League championship in Richmond, Va.

It’s the first ECNL championship for a SLSG team.

“Of course, of course, of course,” Restovich, a center midfielder, said from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta when asked whether the pain was worth the end result.

Restovich, who will be a sophomore at Visitation Academy, was a little woozy following the knockdown, which came with about five minutes remaining in the first half. Otherwise, she might have taken the penalty kick.

But Pfeiffer, who will be a freshman at Visitation, got the nod and finished into the lower-left corner of the goal. The stubborn SLSG defense did the rest.

Restovich said she wasn’t necessarily looking to score when she took a pass from Lauren Seppi, who will be a junior at Nerinx Hall, inside the box. Suddenly, Restovich heard footsteps and down she went.

“I definitely got smashed. I took a touch in the box and just got tackled,” Restovich said. “From that angle, I was looking to cross because I knew I had teammates running behind. So anything across the box, I was hoping somebody would follow up. We were scoring either way.

“It was fun to see (Pfeiffer) step up and finish (the penalty kick). I had hit my head and was in a little bit of a daze. The girl took my whole body out. It’s part of the game. I’m fortunate I drew the PK and we were able to score.”

SLSG, coached by Ralph Richards, reached the elite eight in Richmond by winning four games June 22-27 in Seattle, where it outscored opponents 13-0.

On Friday, SLSG earned a 2-1 victory over Slammers FC, of Costa Mesa, Calif., clinching the outcome by winning 4-3 on penalty kicks. On Saturday, it defeated Solar FC, of Allen, Texas, 4-1. Solar FC was the No. 1-ranked under-16 team in the country. SLSG took Sunday off before posting the narrow win Monday.

“This is an incredible club and team,” Richards said. “We didn’t know what to expect (in the title game). We prepared the girls the best we could with the day off. We were hoping we would have a good (Monday) and things would go right for us. They did, but it was a really challenging game. No question about it.”

If Richards would have selected one player from SLSG who would have been fouled in a critical juncture of the game, it would have been Restovich.

“Grace gets tackled quite a bit because she’s constantly on the ball,” Richards said. “Teams know if you give her time and space, she can break you down. Any time she gets the ball inside the 18, it’s challenging for opponents.”

Richards said selecting Pfeiffer for the penalty kick was an easy call.

“Grace is our PK taker,” Richards said. “But at the same time, I knew we had another kid on the field, Alex Pfeiffer, who is a true goal-scorer. I felt like I had to step in on that one and say, ‘I’ve got to make the change.’ I called on Pfeiffer and she looked at me and said, ‘I’ve got it.’ The rest is history on that. She buried it.”

Seppi, a versatile player who fills any position necessary, had a feeling the team would overcome all obstacles in Richmond — and not just because of its talent.

“Our team is very superstitious,” Seppi said. “Any time we see anything that correlates to our team, whatever it is, we truly believe it’s a sign and that it means something. (Sunday) night, it was a rainbow and we were all freaking out. We were like, ‘It’s all coming together.’ Little things like that (motivated us).”

Seppi and Restovich agree that they have developed a chemistry that is a reflection of the cohesiveness of the entire squad. Seppi was working the left wing when she found Restovich.

“Lauren and I are close,” Restovich said. “I told her, ‘Just give me the ball and I’ll create a chance.’ It was a tight game and it was going to be a tough battle the whole game. Any (chance) we could get would be super important.”

Seppi said of Restovich: “I believe in her. I know (what can happen) when she has the ball. I was like, ‘I’m going to give it to her and she’s going to do something with it.’ Our team is very good, once we go up, at keeping the lead.”

The team’s defense, which surrendered just four goals all season, always was on task. It was led by Maison Smith (Eureka), Haden Vlcek (Chatham Glenwood) and Jailyn Brownlee (Fort Zumwalt South), with Kameran Bluette (Webster Groves), Lily Freer (Alton) and Ava Rademeyer (St. Dominic) also playing pivotal roles to offset the absence of the injured Becca Koenig (O’Fallon).

“We have lockdown defense,” Seppi said. “It’s our No. 1 priority to keep the ball out of the back of the net. Obviously, that works in our favor.”

Caroline Birkel, who will be a sophomore at MICDS, starred in goal, making two key saves in the shootout period against Slammers FC, the second being the clincher. Birkel also saved a second-half penalty kick against Solar FC that would have cut the SLSG lead to 3-2.

“That took the steam out of Solar,” Richards said.

Seppi said the three-goal victory Saturday over Solar FC provided a huge confidence boost. Two goals by Restovich and one apiece by Pfeiffer and Callaway Combs (Eureka) powered the offense.

“We had been looking forward to playing (Solar) for so long,” Seppi said. “We played so together as a team.

“For me, the most important and the most special thing about this team is the family aspect. We stepped on the field every single day and had absolutely laser focus. Winning the championship represents all of St. Louis, all of (Scott) Gallagher and the alums that came before us.”

Restovich echoed those sentiments.

“Everyone had so much determination and motivation to become one of the best,” she said. “To go to the national championship and win it is so cool. Our team chemistry was super strong. I think that’s what helped us. We had an amazing back line and had game-changers come in (off the bench) that made immediate impacts. It’s awesome to be a part of this.”

Players doused Richards with a cooler of water after horn sounded.