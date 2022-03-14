Richter leads Waterloo to season-opening girls soccer victory over Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — Waterloo was thrilled Monday about its 4-1 victory over Collinsville in the season-opening girls soccer game for both teams.

But the Bulldogs, in the long run, are aiming to catch and surpass Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad, the defending Class 2A state champion.

“That’s been our goal since day one of the year,” said senior forward Payton Richter, who contributed one goal and two assists against Collinsville. “That’s what we’re always talking about: How can we beat Triad? How can we break their defense down? How do we keep our defense simple, to not lose the ball back there and build it forward?

“I think if we keep working as hard as we have been in practice, we can get there. We’re going to try to stop them this year, try to steal it from them.”

Richter scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute to get the Bulldogs on the board. Sophomore Olivia Colson scored from senior Karley Kinzinger to make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute, and freshman Grace Pohl scored from Richter in the 36th minutes as Waterloo grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead.

Senior Sophie Colson made it 4-0 with a goal from Richter in the 45th minute. Collinsville’s goal came from junior Megan Jeremias in the 66th minute.

“This is why we wanted to schedule Collinsville, so we could see what we needed to work out and see where our weaknesses are,” said Waterloo coach Chad Holden said, whose team lost 2-1 to the Kahoks last season. “Collinsville has a very good program, but we felt we could be competitive with them this year, and last year, and that’s why we added them to our schedule.”

Collinsville nearly struck first when senior Grace Lanier crossed to junior Georgia Cox, but Cox couldn’t get a clean attempt on the ball and pushed it wide.

After Richter’s penalty kick, Jeremias had a good look at the frame but shot high in the 12th minute. The Kahoks were subdued until Jeremias tallied late.

“What we talked about at the beginning of the game was winning the ball at midfield,” Holden said. “I think we did that the first half. If you can control the ball at the midfield, usually you can control the game. Overall, I was pleased with the way our girls moved the ball around.”

It was the head-coaching debut for Kahoks coach Jodie Munoz, a Collinsville graduate who spent 11 years as an assistant.

“It happens,” Munoz said. “Yeah, I was nervous, but I was also very excited. There’s nothing we can do about it now. It’s hard to come back when you’re down 4-0. But the last 15, 20 minutes, we can work with that.

“All the credit to (Waterloo). They have a great team. They came out to play. There’s no doubt about that. Everything we did is fixable, so I’m not worried about it. It’s going to take a little bit.”

The Kahoks used senior center back Sydney Sommer in goal. Junior Addy Johnson, their starting goalkeeper, is injured, as is junior backup Jenna Feldmann.

“That’s tough,” Munoz said. “I’m hoping (Johnson) is back next week.”

Like Richter, Holden hopes the Bulldogs can catch Triad.

The Bulldogs have finished runner-up to the Knights in the conference the last two seasons, discounting 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of spring sports.

“We’ve had some battles with them the last five or six years,” Holden said. “Penalty-kick shootouts. Overtimes. Every time we see each other, it’s a battle. They always seem to go a little deeper than us. We just don’t quite have 20 (players). Our starting 11, 12, 13, I think, can compete with them any time. As long as we stay healthy, that’s a big part of it.”

