Richter scores two goals, Waterloo snaps Triad's 39-game winning streak

WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.

Senior Payton Richter scored two goals — one in each half — as the Bulldogs defeated Triad 2-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game, ending the Knights’ nation-high 39-game winning streak that began April 2, 2021.

It also marked the Bulldogs’ first regulation victory over Triad in school history. Waterloo’s only previous victories against the Knights came during the 2018 season, when it won both games 1-0 on penalty kicks. The Bulldogs are 3-42-4 all-time against Triad, the Class 2A state champion in 2021, 2017 and 2011.

“This is amazing. It feels awesome,” said Richter, who has a team-high 24 goals. “We came in and we had nothing to lose. We needed to prove it to them. They had a (big) winning streak. We decided at the beginning of the season that we were going to break that this year, and we did it.”

Waterloo coach Chad Holden, in his 22nd season, was all smiles as his players screamed and hugged one another after the final horn.

“The thing about this rivalry is — of course, they get the better end of it a lot of the time — most of the time, (the games) are always so close,” Holden said. “There have been some great games. One of the things that hurts us is we don’t go deep (on the bench). But the girls found that little extra today. They dug down deep and we were able to get the job done.

“They have a very good program and Coach (Matt) Bettlach does a great job. Not taking anything away from that, but it sure is nice to be the ones to break the (winning streak). This is one of our most memorable wins, for sure.”

The loss was the Knights’ first since May 31, 2019, a 3-1 decision against Lisle Benet Academy in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals. Following that defeat, Triad earned third place with a 3-1 victory over Joliet Catholic that began a streak of 41 games without a loss.

The 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knights opened the 2021 season with a scoreless tie at Granite City. The start of the 39-game winning streak, ironically, began against Waterloo last April 22 in Troy.

The conference defeat Thursday was Triad’s first since the 1-0 penalty-kicks setback at Waterloo on May 8, 2018. Seventeen days later, the Bulldogs turned the trick again, winning a regional-championship game at O’Fallon.

“Waterloo has got a solid team,” said Bettlach, whose team is 15-1 overall and 7-1 in the MVC. “We talked to the girls that this is the one team that will give you fits, and they sure did. They finished a couple of their chances and we didn’t. We played well; we moved the ball around and had a couple of chances to get something on target, and we just didn’t. Their defense played well.”

Waterloo, which lost 2-1 at Triad on April 5, improved to 13-3-1 and 6-2.

The Bulldogs scored the only goal they needed in the 33rd minute. A free kick from 40 yards out by senior Karley Kinzinger went into the box, where Richter leaped and headed the ball in the net from in front of the left post.

“Karley Kinzinger had an amazing ball to me,” Richter said. “That got the ball rolling for us. You know whenever it hits your head in the right spot, it’s going in.”

Richter struck again in the 60th minute, winning a ball against Triad junior defender Jackie Barkus, then turning and rifling in a shot from a sharp angle on which senior goalie Kendall Chigas had no chance to make a save.

“I almost started crying after my second goal. I was so happy,” Richter said. “(Barkus) reached out to keep me close to her and I just pulled away at the right time, and my shot was right on the right step.

“It’s one thing to score a bunch of goals in a game against a team that’s not as good, but scoring even just one against a team like Triad feels so amazing. Our team effort was just awesome. This is my No. 1 win. This one feels the best.”

Triad played its fifth game without junior forward Laney Harshany, one of its leading scorers with four goals. Harshany is out for the season with a torn ACL and will undergo surgery soon.

“So far, we’ve been happy with what we’ve seen from the girls who have stepped up and played,” Bettlach said. “I don’t think Laney would have been a factor tonight. This was one of those games where there were times Waterloo just wanted it more than we did.”

Still, the Knights mounted offense as the Bulldogs scrambled to hold their lead in the second half. With the score still 1-0, sophomore Carson Bohnenstiehl shot high off a throw-in in the 41st minute. With Waterloo leading 2-0, Triad senior Gina Catanzaro had a good look at the goal from the left side of the box, but couldn’t release a clean shot and Bulldogs junior keeper Lexi Stephens made a smooth save.

Chigas kept the game close with two dazzling saves against Richter in the 78th minute, but the Knights were unable to regain possession and time expired.

Triad players walked off the field in businesslike fashion, perhaps looking to start another streak when it plays Tuesday at Civic Memorial.

“If you go into playoffs and you’re first loss of the year is your last one, that’s tough,” Bettlach said. “I hope the girls can learn from this. We’ll look at tape, watch the game and focus on the next one. The big picture for us is being successful in the playoffs.

“I wasn’t interested in any streaks. I’m just interested in us staying focused. Anybody we play wants to beat us. It doesn’t matter. Then you add a streak on top of that and that just gives them more incentive.”

