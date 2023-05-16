TROY, Ill. — Out of the three shots Mascoutah junior forward Brooke Riley took in a 70th-minute sequence Tuesday night, the last was her worst look at the goal.

Riley still took a chance.

Even though the angle was "a tiny space” near the right post, Riley exploited the one-foot opening for a near-impossible goal. The wizardry from five yards out allowed the fourth-seeded Indians to escape the Class 2A Triad Regional semifinal with a 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Highland.

“I had full confidence in myself,” Riley said. “I knew it was going in. I was like, ‘This ball is going in.’ ”

The previous two shots from Riley in that pivotal moment actually were better looks, but the Bulldogs (6-12-2) blocked the initial one and sophomore goalie Sophia Fleming deflected the second. With another rebound bouncing near the right post, Riley shifted her hips and put the ball on her right foot.

Without hesitation, she put a shot toward the near post and into the net.

“She just didn’t give up,” Mascoutah coach Lauren Stepp said. “She was strong on the ball and held her own.”

Highland had two opportunities to clear Riley’s barrage, but never could get a foot on the ball.

“It was a worthy goal,” Highland coach Daniel Podwojski said. “We did exactly what we should have (on defense). Mascoutah is a good team and came to fruition. … We did what we were supposed to (but) Mascoutah did what they were supposed to do.”

The sequence, though, almost became a microcosm of Mascoutah's night.

Quality looks from the Indians (7-10), who meet top-seeded and two-time defending Class 2A state champion Triad (12-7-3) in Friday’s regional final, were either blocked by Highland’s defense or smothered by Fleming. In the first half, Mascoutah had nine shots on goal. Fleming stuffed all of them, including three at point-blank range.

A free kick from 10 yards out in the 57th minute was blocked by the Bulldogs. Fleming, up to Riley’s second attempt, had stopped 17 shots.

“Sophia was awesome,” Podwojski said. “I cannot speak highly enough of her. I love her in goal.”

No matter the shot, Mascoutah simply could not convert.

“Quite frankly,” Stepp said, “we’ve struggled finishing this season.”

It appeared that pattern would continue, but Riley displayed what Mascoutah has preached all season — grit.

“And sometimes it just comes down to that,” Stepp said. “It doesn’t have to be pretty.”

No one would say the match-winning goal was a beauty. The result is all that matters.

From a tricky angle, Riley converted.

“It’s ultimately about us wanting the win,” Riley said. “I wanted it. My team wanted it.”

Class 2A Triad Regional, semifinal: Mascoutah 1, Highland 0