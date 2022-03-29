Robinson's OT goal ends drought, lifts Visitation past Villa Duchesne

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Hailey Robinson was getting desperate.

So were her teammates on the Visitation Academy girls soccer team.

The Vivettes had not scored in four successive halves as they entered overtime in Tuesday's contest against rival Villa Duchesne.

"The longer you go without scoring, the more pressure there is," said Robinson, a sophomore forward. "It was frustrating."

Robinson finally broke the 160-plus minute drought with a nifty tap in 7 minutes, 25 seconds into the extra session to lift her team to a 1-0 win in the Metro Women's Athletic Association match at Visitation.

The Vivettes (2-1) recorded their 14th successive victory over Villa Duchesne. The Saints' (1-1) last win in the series was a 3-0 triumph April 19, 2010.

Visitation had numerous scoring chances throughout the first 80 minutes Tuesday. It also had its fare share of opportunities in a 2-0 loss to Ursuline Academy on Monday.

This group was beginning to feel jinxed.

"I know that goal-scoring will come around eventually," Visitation coach Jeff Facchin said. "We figure once a goal comes, they're be more to follow.

"But (four) halves, that's a lot."

Robinson converted on a picture-perfect pass from sophomore Marcella Komorek, who has now assisted on both of her team's tallies this season.

"We really needed it and I tried to put myself in the right place at the right time," Robinson said. "I just tapped it in with my right foot. It was kind of lucky."

Facchin says Robinson has a knack for positioning herself in the proper positions to score.

"We've been working on being in the right place, even if you don't have the ball," Facchin said. "Winning the next pass in, that's what makes it happen."

Robinson, in her first season on the varsity squad, used a deft touch to gently push the ball past Villa Duchesne sophomore keeper Grace Benac, who made a trio of big stops in the second half.

The tally ended a nifty goaltending duel between Benac and Visitation freshman Kate Lewis.

Benac stonewalled sniper Izzy DeStefano on three separate breakaways and also thwarted Komorek and Jacie Tottleben in the second half.

Lewis turned in the biggest stop of the match. She jumped high into the air to deflect a rocket-like shot from Georgia Leary in the 61st minute.

"I ended up just getting over there and tipping it over the bar," Lewis said. "At first, I was nervous that I didn't get enough of it. I looked back and it ended up going over."

Visitation parlayed the momentum from that stop into a pair of serious scoring chances over the final 15 minutes of regulation time.

But Benac, who made two stops in a 3-0 shutout win over Valley Park on Friday, held her ground.

"Both goalies were incredible," Villa Duchesne coach Steve Stoll. "This was a good match on both sides. Early in the year, a conference game like this is good for us."

The Vivettes carry high hopes into the season. They finished second in Class 2 in 2019 and have won five state titles, the last in 2014.

"We've got good vibes on this team," Robinson said. "That means a lot."

