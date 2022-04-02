Schlapper collects hat trick, including first header, as Duchesne blanks Mater Dei

ALTON — Duchesne senior Gabbi Schlapper has 34 goals in her career, but Saturday represented a first for the Missouri State recruit.

Schlapper finished off her fifth-career hat trick with a header in the Pioneers’ 3-0 victory over Mater Dei in the Alton Marquette Shootout at Gordon Moore Park.

Schlapper smiled as she left the game moments later for a breather, comprehending the meaningful moment.

“I was excited,” Schlapper said. “That was the first head-ball goal I’ve ever scored. Normally, I’ll hit it with my foot. But (the ball) was high enough to where I happened to hit it with my head. It was in a perfect spot. All I really had to do was tap it in.”

The Pioneers (4-0), who won the Class 1 state championship in Schlapper’s freshman season of 2019, continued their white-hot start to the season. They have outscored opponents 20-0, led by Schlapper’s seven goals.

Freshman Katie Stockhausen and junior Maya Dowdy have tallied three goals apiece, and sophomore Reese Potts has four solo shutouts in goal.

All three of Schlapper’s goals against Mater Dei came in the first half — in the third minute, the 32nd minute and the 33rd minute. Senior Josie Mattingly had two assists and Stockhausen had one.

“A big thing for us is we play very hard,” Schlapper said. “Even if we lose the ball, we’re immediately getting it back. (Scoring goals) is fun, but that’s not all I play for. Normally, I’m a center mid, so I just like to make stuff happen. If I can make it happen for other people, too, that’s also really fun.”

The Knights (4-6-1) performed creditably in defeat, keeping Duchesne off the board in the second half of a game played in a strong crosswind out of the west. Mater Dei senior Sierra Brinker missed her seventh consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. During that time, the team has gone 1-5-1.

“The first half, we would like to have a couple of those (goals) back,” Knights coach Wyatt Essenpreis said. “The second half, we had some positives, holding them to zero. That’s what we’ll take forward. Obviously, we need Sierra back in the middle of the field. That’s a huge piece for us, especially as a smaller school. We don’t have a lot of depth on the bench, so missing her is a massive blow.”

Essenpreis said the Knights are optimistic Brinker can return in time for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs. She had two goals and four assists Mater Dei’s first four games.

Essenpreis called Schlapper “a quality player.”

“She just controls the ball in the middle of the field,” he said. “She’s very technical, with good speed and quickness.”

Duchesne coach Patrick Turner said the Pioneers possess the talent required to make a push for the Class 3 state title this season. They won championships in Class 1 in 2014 and 2019, and earned Class 2 crowns in 2015 and 2016. Duchesne also won the Class 1 title in 2013 under former coach Dave Thurmer.

“These girls have done it before,” Turner said. “Our seniors have been there before, so they’re hungry. You can tell they’re pulling everybody under their wing to kind of lead them by example. Everybody is buying in, and that’s what those (previous) groups had. Everybody bought in.

“We have an athletic group; they’ve got the speed. We don’t have tremendous size. We have it in a few spots, but we try to make up for it with speed of play and athleticism.”

Schlapper fills a dynamic role.

“Last year, we needed that goal-scorer to come back to the program,” Turner said. “She had 18 goals last year, and she’s on pace to get there again. When we need a spark, she’s there. When we need a little bit of protection in the midfield or somebody to come in and be more active in the midfield, she can do that as well. She would go in at goalie if we asked her to.”

Turner said it’s hard to believe Schlapper never had a goal on a header.

“She’s great in the air,” he said. “It’s not like she shies away from headers. She’s a challenger in the air. She’s a quality finisher. She can go right foot, left foot, and when called upon, she can bash them in with her head.”

Mattingly, a midfielder along with her twin sister, Josie, senior midfielder Haley Stockhausen, junior center back Miranda Malcom and sophomore holding midfielder Hailey Gancarz also are filling critical roles.

“As a group, we compare with those groups we had — those successful championship groups we had,” Turner said. “It’s the way they handle themselves on the field and the style of player they are.”

Schlapper will go to battle with the current crop of Pioneers at any time.

“If we keep playing to the best of our ability, we have a very good shot of going far,” she said. “If we all play hard and work together, we can do it.

