Senter's long ball propels Orchard Farm past Duchesne for tournament crown

ORCHARD FARM — Emily Senter sent the ball into the box with a booming kick that would have made a football placekicker proud.
The Orchard Farm senior defender hit her target perfectly.
Junior sniper Alayna Jakul headed the ball into the net for a goal that kick-started the Eagles to a 2-0 win over Duchesne on Thursday in the championship game of the Orchard Farm Tournament in St. Charles County.
Junior Emma Long added her team-leading 25th goal and sophomore keeper Charlize Williams posted her 11th clean sheet of the season to help the Eagles (14-1) to their fifth successive win.
Orchard Farm has outscored its opponents 78-8 this season.
Senter, a free kick specialist, rocketed the ball 39 yards through the night right onto the noggin of Jakul, who tallied her 22nd goal of the season in the fifth minute.
The long nifty setup drew gasps of approval from the home crowd.
It marked the sixth time this season Senter has set up Jakul on a set piece for a score.
"I can usually put it where I want to," Senter said. "If she's in the box and we both have the timing right with each other, I know she's going to finish it."
Jakul calmly used her finishing skills to break the scoreless tie.
"She's pretty spot on (with) those kicks," Jakul said. "I know where she's going and we can usually make it work."
Duchesne (8-5), the defending Class 1 state champion, had some early jump in the opening minutes.
All of that momentum went by the wayside with the Senter-to-Jakul connection.
"We came out the way we wanted to and put some pressure on," Duchesne coach Patrick Turner said. "On their goal, we kind of got caught ball-watching. Unfortunately, that deflated us — and turned them on.'
Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn has seen Senter nail free kicks and corner kicks on a regular basis.
"She can serve the ball from anywhere," Washburn said. "Her kicks are phenomenal."
The Eagles pushed the lead to 2-0 on Long's team-best 25th goal in the 34th minute. The speedy junior converted on a drive from 20 yards out along the right wing. She began the run 15 yards earlier and blasted a high drive that skipped off the hands of keeper Belle Boschert, who almost made a highlight-reel save.
Orchard Farm took control of the match midway through the first half. Grace Fortuna, Kylie Machens and Lauren Poggemoeller all created legitimate scoring chances.
Williams finished with six saves, including a masterful stop from point-blank range midway through the second half.
The Eagles turned in one of their finest efforts of the season, according to Senter, who serves as one of the team captains.
"Tonight, we were really solid," said Senter, who will play soccer at Tecumseh College in Greeneville, Tennessee. "We're really determined to make it far. With the group of girls that we have, and the teamwork we have, (getting to the state tournament) is definitely a really high possibility."
Orchard Farm has won the last three meetings between the teams after dropping eight in a row from May 17, 2003 to May 17, 2017.
The Eagles hold final four aspirations, thanks in part to the one-two punch of Jakul and Long, who have combined for 47 goals.
"I'm looking forward to the next few weeks," Jakul said.