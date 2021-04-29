Senter's long ball propels Orchard Farm past Duchesne for tournament crown

"She's pretty spot on (with) those kicks," Jakul said. "I know where she's going and we can usually make it work."

Duchesne (8-5), the defending Class 1 state champion, had some early jump in the opening minutes.

All of that momentum went by the wayside with the Senter-to-Jakul connection.

"We came out the way we wanted to and put some pressure on," Duchesne coach Patrick Turner said. "On their goal, we kind of got caught ball-watching. Unfortunately, that deflated us — and turned them on.'

Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn has seen Senter nail free kicks and corner kicks on a regular basis.

"She can serve the ball from anywhere," Washburn said. "Her kicks are phenomenal."

The Eagles pushed the lead to 2-0 on Long's team-best 25th goal in the 34th minute. The speedy junior converted on a drive from 20 yards out along the right wing. She began the run 15 yards earlier and blasted a high drive that skipped off the hands of keeper Belle Boschert, who almost made a highlight-reel save.

Orchard Farm took control of the match midway through the first half. Grace Fortuna, Kylie Machens and Lauren Poggemoeller all created legitimate scoring chances.