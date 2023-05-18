MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Officially, it's called an 'Olimpico," a rare goal that goes in directly off a corner kick.

Nerinx Hall junior Lauren Seppi has mastered the rather unique trick.

"It's not easy," Seppi said.

The multi-talented forward certainly made it look simple Thursday.

Seppi scored her fourth career "Olimpico" in the first half to propel Nerinx Hall to a 3-1 win over St. Joseph's Academy in the Class 4 District 2 girls soccer championship at Pattonville High.

The Markers (17-2-1), who finished second in the state each of the past three seasons, will travel to Jackson (17-1) for a quarterfinal contest May 27.

Seppi worked her magic at the perfect time. She scored just eight minutes after freshman teammate Lauren Zangara broke the scoreless tie with her second tally of the season.

"Just to keep the momentum going, it was huge," Seppi said.

The University of Illinois-bound striker looped a picture-perfect corner kick into the upper part of the net without the ball touching anyone in the 32nd minute.

"I used my left foot and we had the wind helping us, too," Seppi said. "It was awesome."

It certainly looked that way.

Fans stared in disbelief as the ball wound its way over the gaggle of players and behind freshman goalkeeper Ella Moersch for a 2-0 cushion.

Seppi also scored a similar goal in the state tournament last season. One month earlier, she tallied in the same manner in the regular season against St. Joseph's. She recorded her first career Olimpico as a freshman.

"It's exciting and it always pumps the whole team up," Nerinx Hall junior midfielder Rhyan Ward said.

Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said it was a case of Seppi rising to the moment — again.

"I challenged all of our best players to be the best players on the field and I think they were," Haddock said. "In many ways other than the goals."

Senior Emma Gianino also scored for the Markers, who have won 10 of their last 11. Junior goalkeeper Caroline Ritter made several key saves early in the match before St. Joseph's sniper Maddie Bowman ruined the clean sheet by scoring with just 83 seconds left in the contest.

The highly anticipated affair featured two of the area's best teams. St. Joseph's entered play with a 20-1 record. Its only regular-season setback was a 2-0 loss to Nerinx Hall on April 24.

But the Markers capitalized on a miscue to take control early.

Zangara broke the ice by sending a high ball into the box that eluded Moersch, who initially came out to catch the ball on the fly. She misjudged it and it hopped in front of her and then bounced over her head into the open net, much like a baseball player coming up empty on an in-between hop.

"I was just trying to get it into the box and have someone score," Zangara said. "I was in disbelief. Then the excitement overtook me and it was very, very cool."

Seppi, the veteran, likes to call Zangara her twin sister.

"In first name only," Seppi joked.

The two goals seemed to take the wind out of the Angels, who were aggressive over the first 20 minutes.

"We came out with a game plan and I don't think we executed it," St. Joseph's coach Maureen McVey said. "The effort was there. I told them a 20-2 (record) is still pretty strong."

The Markers have won the last six matches against St. Joseph's, which won 17 of 25 between the rivals from May 17, 2012, to April 23, 2018.

"They have a great team and a great program," Haddock said. "This game is what we thought it would be. The deciding factor is that in the critical moments that both teams had, we just made the plays."

The Markers are still stinging from a penalty-kick shootout loss to St. Dominic in the Class 4 state championship match last season.

"We're ready to get back there," Seppi said. "And get a different result this time."